Duportail & Keene Intersection Moves to 4-Way Stop on Monday

RICHLAND, WA - Construction to improve Duportail Street at the intersection of Keene continues. Beginning on Monday, October 5, through Wednesday, October 7, the traffic signal will be replaced with a four-way stop so crews can work on expanding the intersection to accommodate additional turn lanes.
In the interim, they will install a temporary traffic signal that should be activated on Thursday, October 8. The temporary traffic signal will allow near-normal traffic flow for the remaining duration of the project. Near the end of the project, a new permanent traffic signal will be installed and activated. Pedestrians and bicycles are urged to use extra caution around this area.
When complete, the intersection will include the addition of a second left-turn lane from Keene onto Duportail and a right turn lane from Duportail onto Keene.
This project increases the lanes and signal capacity at the Duportail Street and Keene Road Intersection. Overall the project will improve intersection performance and corridor safety.