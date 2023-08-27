Dust Devils presents check to Alzheimer's Association

PASCO, Wash.- The Tri-City Dust Devils are presenting a check to the Alzheimer's Association at Sunday's game against the Everett AquaSox.

The check goes into the game worth $1,400 and the amount donated will increase by $25 per home run.

The check supports the Tri-Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's which is at 10 a.m. on October 14 at the John Dam Plaza in Richland.

Rascal Rodeo provides rodeo opportunities for people with special needs KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Rascal Rodeo returned to the Tri-Cities on Saturday, August 26 this year at the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo.

The Alzheimer's Association says that more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease with 11 million family members and friends providing care to those with Alzheimer's.

In Washington, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 300,000 caregivers.

The presentation of the check is at 6:30 p.m. before the game. To learn more about the Tri-Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's and to register, head to its website.