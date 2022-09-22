YAKIMA, Wash. - A broken part in the ice machine at the Yakima Ice Rink is affecting the Yakima Amateur Hockey Association's (YAHA) ability to get back on the ice. Since repairs are expected to be pricey, Dutch Bros coffee is hosting a "Give Back Day" on October 1 to help them raise money.
All three Yakima locations for Dutch Bros will participate and be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. For each coffee sold, $1 will be donated to YAHA. If the Yakima locations make $5,000 in sales, their corporation will give $10,000 to YAHA for a total of $15,000.
The Regional Operator for Dutch Bros Emily Kirkpatrick said being able to help means a lot to her family.
"We moved here almost seven years ago and the first place that kind of made Yakima feel like home was the hockey rink," Kirkpatrick said.
The YAHA President Chris Bartheld said they hope to raise between $10,000 to $15,000 with this fundraiser. However, the part needed for the ice machine will likely cost more. It's believed a tube inside the machine is leaking because of old age.
Bartheld said the YAHA board is following several leads.
"A lot of people out there looking for used equipment that we can either purchase or possibly get donated but we're gonna need funds," Bartheld said.
Aside from the fundraiser at Dutch Bros, the Tri-cities Amateur Hockey Association is allowing YAHA to host their October adult tournament at their rink. This event is usually a moneymaker for YAHA and Bartheld hopes this will help raise more funds for the repairs needed.
As of right now, Bartheld said they don't exactly know how much they'll need to fix it but he's estimated between $25,000 to $50,000.
Realistically, Bartheld said the rink may not get ice until November or December.
Coach, Hockey Player and YAHA Board Member Kristina Coppock said it's heartbreaking to see the rink without any ice.
"What's gonna be really sad is when it's October and every other association is getting on the ice and we're not," Coppock said. "I definitely had to take some time to decide not to be grumpy... sad... Ultimately, we're all doing the best we can."
Hockey Player and YAHA Board Member Larry Loose said he's spent the whole year daydreaming about playing hockey with his wife again, but they're trying to help however they can.
According to the YAHA board members, telling the younger players will be really hard. Coppock said she'll have to help her son find another activity to do in the meantime.
For most players, driving to Tri-cities isn't an option because of their jobs and families. Bartheld said it's important to get the rink up and running as soon as possible to keep hockey alive in Yakima.
"Hockey is the best sport," he said. "It gives kids something to do and adults."
If you'd like to help YAHA fix their rink, you can buy a coffee at Dutch Bros on October 1, at one of the three Yakima locations. You can also make a donation to YAHA by donating it to Dutch Bros on that day. You can also find updates on future fundraisers on their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.