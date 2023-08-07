KENNEWICK, Wash.- Country star Dwight Yoakam is coming to Kennewick on Thursday, October 19.
Yoakam, with special guest The Mavericks will play the Toyota Center. Tickets for the concert start at $45 and go on sale Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide during a career that has spanned more than three decades according to a press release from pepper entertainment, the promotion putting on the show in Kennewick.
