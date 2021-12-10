E. Coli has been detected in the Selah's city water system, boil water advisory for nearby areas

YAKIMA, WA - The Washington State Department of Health (WA DOH) placed the entire City of Selah under a boil water advisory after they confirmed that E. coli was detected in one zone of the City of Selah public water system on Wednesday, December 8th.
A boil water advisory means that all City of Selah residents and businesses must boil all water to kill bacteria and other organisms in the water until the issue is resolved and the advisory can be lifted.
Other water system zones may also have been impacted.
Alternatively, residents and businesses should use bottled water until the advisory is lifted. Boiled or purchased bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.
City of Selah and WA DOH are implementing a sampling plan with the goal of further isolating the source of contamination in the public water system. With the sampling plan, it is anticipated that the boil water advisory for the city may be lifted as soon as December 11, 2021, for areas that are found to not be contaminated. An update on the sampling results will be provided on December 11, 2021.
Symptoms of E. coli infection vary for each person, but often include symptoms such as, severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some individuals may also experience a fever. Most people see improvements within 5 to 7 days. Some infections are very mild, but others can be severe or even life-threatening.
Most individuals with an E. coli infection start feeling sick 3 to 4 days after eating or drinking something that contains the bacteria but may be as short as 1 day or as long as 10 days. This is called the incubation period. It is crucial individuals contact their healthcare provider if they experience symptoms of E. coli infection. Individuals should seek emergency care if they develop severe diarrhea that lasts longer than 3 days, if they can’t stay hydrated, or if they have bloody diarrhea.