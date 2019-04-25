E. coli outbreak from ground beef expands to 10 states

NBC - An E. coli outbreak believed to be linked to ground beef has now expanded to 10 states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, a total of 156 people have fallen ill.

At least twenty people have been hospitalized from possibly consuming tainted ground beef, however, no deaths have been reported.

Investigations are on-going to determine the source of the ground beef supplied to grocery stores and restaurants.

The CDC says no common supplier, distributor or brand of ground beef has been identified.

E-coli infections can cause severe stomach cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea.

At this time, the CDC is not recommending that consumers avoid eating ground beef.

However, both consumers and restaurants are being urged to handle and cook ground beef safely to avoid foodborne illness.

A meat thermometer should reach at least 160 degrees fahrenheit for cooked ground beef.

Click here for a map of reported cases.