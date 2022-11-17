KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Eagle Rock is donating 300 coats for kids in need this winter through the Coats for Kids program thanks to some help from Desert Hills Middle School.
Desert Hills held a competition to collect coats during first-hour classes at the school.
After collecting the coats Desert Hills donated them at the Coats for Kids drop-off location at Eagle Rock.
The coats will be professionally cleaned and distributed to local children in need of a winter coat this year.
