RICHLAND, Wash.-
October is breast cancer awareness month and Dr. John Droesch, a breast surgery specialist at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, highlights the importance of early detection and cancer resources.
"We know that early detection will lead to the identification of smaller tumors which means less surgery. It may even mean less subsequent care like chemo or radiation," said Dr. Droesch.
According to Dr. Droesch women should have regular exams to ensure early detection.
If a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer, Dr. Droesch wants them to know that there are several resources available to help patients from their initial diagnosis, through treatment, and recovery.
"We have a great local support group here, Warrior Sisterhood. It's here to support all women with different types of cancer," said Dr. Droesch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.