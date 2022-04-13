Early learning projects in Washington receive over $43 million in grants

OLYMPIA, Wash. —
The Washington state Department of Commerce partnered with the Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) to provide $43.2 million in grants across 69 early learning projects. The funding can be used for planning, expanding, remodeling, purchasing or constructing early learning facilities and classrooms.
“Early learning is a critical part of the state’s essential infrastructure for both families and our economy,” said Lisa Brown, Commerce Director. “This investment in facilities in our state will help communities ensure safe, secure and stable early learning opportunities are accessible for everyone. This is critical for an equitable recovery for the state’s economy and families, and is vital to helping ensure that children succeed.”
The Department of Commerce referenced research from the Washington Child Care Collaborative Task Force in 2021, pointing to a lack of affordable child care access in Washington. The research claims over 133,000 potential workers stay out of the workforce for this reason, which would equal approximately $14.7 billion lost in personal earnings and over $1 billion lost in tax revenue.
“Communities are stronger when there is enough access to high-quality early learning for all children, regardless of family income,” said DCYF Secretary Ross Hunter. “The Legislature has wisely invested in the buildings and classrooms needed to provide this level of care.”
The 69 projects were chosen out of 143 applications. Awards came in three categories, which each had an award limit. Pre-design awards were capped at $20,000. Minor renovation and pre-development awards were capped at $200,000. New construction and major renovation awards were capped at $1 million.
Several factors were considered in award decisions, including space for low-income families, relative location to other facilities, those located in rural or low-income areas and more.
Local considerations were only within the new construction and major renovation category.
Alejandra Navarro in Toppenish received $700,000 for 40 new spaces.
Berta Artiga Daycare Center for childcare in Pasco received $1 million for 80 new spaces.
Bertha Ramirez Daycare in Pasco received $750,000 for 70 new spaces.
Bright Beginnings Early Learning in Yakima received $775,315 for 50 new spaces.
Busy Bee’s Child Development Center in Toppenish received $390,479 for 48 new spaces.
Fernanda’s Daycare in Yakima received $267,795 for 6 new spaces.
Heritage University in Toppenish received $785,361 for 16 new spaces.
Kix Korner ChildCare in Yakima received $820,000 for 50 new spaces.
Panda Bear Child Care Center in Sunnyside received $1 million for 22 new spaces.
Tia Amelia Daycare in Yakima received $500,000 for 70 new spaces.
YMCA of Walla Walla received $349,589 for 25 new spaces.
