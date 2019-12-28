KENNEWICK, WA- A first-floor unit at the Brentwood Apartments in Kennewick caught fire around 7 this morning. The unit is a total loss.

The apartments are at 3204 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336.

Kennewick Fire responded to the scene and say they saw heavy smoke coming from the first-floor unit. They evacuated the surrounding units quickly.

Medics transported two people to the hospital. The person living in the unit where the fire started was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

KFD was able to get the fire out.

Another unit is also severely damaged and unlivable. The property manager tells NBC Right Now that six surrounding apartments had some damage as well.

The property manager called in the American Red Cross to help residents get clothing, food and water.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.