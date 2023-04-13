KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are searching for a suspected car prowler after responding to a report of an individual trying door handles in the 6000 block of W. 20th Avenue around 3 a.m. on April 13.
The male suspect was caught on home security cameras and the homeowner was able to provide KPD officers with a clear description.
Officers arrived as the suspect was leaving in a car and a collision was narrowly avoided according to the KPD. Responding officers were able to get a license plate before the car got away, but the plate was stolen out of Richland and did not belong to the car.
The suspect left the scene in what appears to be a newer model Kia Sportage according to the KPD. Anyone with any information on the suspected car prowls or who lives in the area and may have additional video is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 or leave an anonymous tip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.