PASCO, Wash.-
A suspected DUI pursuit early Monday morning led to a crash, foot pursuit, and eventual arrest at CBC.
According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Deputies attempted to stop an SUV driving recklessly in Kennewick, but the driver fled north on 395 to Pasco.
The driver of the SUV then collided with a barrier near the I-182 and US 395 interchange. The suspect then got out of their car and crossed the highway onto the CBC campus.
The Pasco Police Department responded and assisted Sheriff's Deputies in arresting the suspect.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says speed and impairment were factors in the incident. The driver was arrested for outstanding warrants and suspicion of DUI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.