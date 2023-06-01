SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- Yakima County Fire District #5 (YCFD 5) responded to a fire at the Sunnyside Cemetery on the 7800 block of Van Belle Rd. around 4:15 a.m. on June 1.
Fire crews arrived to find the main office at the cemetery fully engulfed in flames and the fire spreading to a second building nearby.
According to YCFD 5 the fire in the second building was contained and then crews fought the fire in the office. The office building was completely destroyed in the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown and the Yakima County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.
The Sunnyside Cemetery, officially known as the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, is privately owned and the owners are reportedly working to keep the facility open during cleanup and the ongoing investigation.
