Early morning fire destroys a shed and one car

PASCO - Pasco Fire Department put out a fire at American Pick-A-Part Scrap and Tow Yard this morning.
The fire began around 3:30 on Lewis St. just east of the Heritage Rd. intersection.
Crews arrived shortly after. The first crew on scene upgraded the fire calling out additional trucks to help.
PFD Deputy Chief Ed Dunbar said the fire began in one end of a storage shed and burned about one third of the shed before they arrived on scene.
Dunbar said the fire had spread to half of the shed and a nearby vehicle by the time they put it out.
Pasco Fire Department brought ambulances to the scene but they were not necessary because Dunbar said there were no injuries to the fire fighters.
Dunbar said they do not know the cause of the fire might remain unknown due to the amount of damage.
PFD is still going to investigate for a cause while they clean up the debris left behind.
Lewis St. is know open for normal travel.
