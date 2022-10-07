SELAH, Wash.-
The Selah Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire call around 3:20 a.m. on Friday, October, 7, on the 100 block of East Bartlett Avenue.
According to Selah Fire Chief Jim Lange, crews arrived to find a car fully engulfed in flames. Two outbuildings and another car were also partially burning.
Firefighters quickly put the fire out. The car was destroyed and the outbuildings sustained smoke and fire damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Chief Lange says the fire was "not suspicious and that it was not related" to the string of suspicious fires in Selah overnight.
