Early morning fire on East Solar PR. in Benton City

BENTON CITY, WA - Benton County Fire District No. 1 was dispatched to a fire in Benton City just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Benton County Fire District No. 1 was assisted by Benton County Fire District No. 4 on the fire. Red Cross was called in to respond to the family needs at this time.
When the first fire units arrived, they found a fire burning in the master bathroom of a home.
There were 24 firefighters at the scene and 9 fire engines.
No injuries were reported and the fire was confined to the master bathroom. According to Benton County Fire, the master bathroom sustained major damage.
Fire units left the scene around 6:30 a.m.
The cause of fire was determined to be from a heat lamp left on a batch of baby chickens.
