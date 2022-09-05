PASCO, Wash.-
Shortly after midnight on Monday, September, 5th, the Pasco Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 1115 N. 7th Avenue.
According to the Pasco Fire Department, there were people in the structure, but they were evacuated safely.
Fire crews were able to quickly put the fire out and limited the damage to one wall of the structure.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
