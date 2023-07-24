HERMISTON, Ore.- Umatilla County Fire District 1 crews responded to a house fire early on the morning of July 24.
Firefighters were called to the fire on the 600 block of N. Spruce Ave shortly after 2 a.m. Crews arrived to find the home and two cars burning.
According to a UCFD1 social media post the fire was under control in about 12 minutes after firefighters attacked it from the outside with hose lines and the engine's deck gun.
Once the fire was out crews entered the home to search for anyone inside and put out hotspots. No injuries were reported in the fire and UCFD 1 is currently investigating the cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.