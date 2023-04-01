RICHLAND, Wash. – Three people were sent to the hospital this morning after a two-car crash in Richland.
According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, a car headed southbound on Aaron Drive crashed into another car when it did not stop at a traffic signal as it approached SR 240.
The driver and passenger of the second car were taken to Kadlec Medical Center, while the first car's driver was taken to a local hospital.
