RICHLAND, Wash. – Three people were sent to the hospital this morning after a two-car crash in Richland.

According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, a car headed southbound on Aaron Drive crashed into another car when it did not stop at a traffic signal as it approached SR 240.

The driver and passenger of the second car were taken to Kadlec Medical Center, while the first car's driver was taken to a local hospital.

 