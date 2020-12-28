Early morning rollover, northbound 395 near Connell

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Washington State Patrol released a memo regarding a single car rollover northbound 395 milepost 59, 3 miles north of Connell, at 5:30 AM Monday morning.
Only one vehicle was involved, the driver was transported to a nearby medical center.
The incident summary states a 21-year-old woman from Pasco driving a 1998 white Ford Expedition lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and rolled. The driver was charged with speed too fast for conditions. The vehicle was reported totaled.