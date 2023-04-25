YAKIMA, Wash.- One man is dead after reports of shots fired in an alley on the 700 block of S. 7th St. around 1:59 a.m. on April 25.
Yakima Police found a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound unresponsive in a van at the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injury according to a press release from YPD.
YPD's Criminal Investigative Division is investigating the shooting. Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call YPD Detective Lee at 509-575-6200.
