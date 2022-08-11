FINLEY, Wash.-
Around 1:15 a.m. the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a train versus truck collision near Finley.
The accident happened at the tri-intersection area of Piert Rd and SR 397 near Straitbanks Rd and Chemical Drive.
According to Sergeant Dan Korten with the Benton County Sheriff's Office a man reportedly got lost heading to Pasco and his truck got stuck on the railroad tracks. The man then got out of the truck.
The train conductor saw the truck when it was less than 500 feet away and could not stop in time to avoid the collision.
There were no injuries to the train conductor or the driver of the truck.
The driver of the truck was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.
The train is now moving again and traffic was not impacted by the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.