WALLA WALLA, Wash.- According to a press release from the Walla Walla Police Department, WWPD is investigating a shooting that injured one at a gas station early Sunday morning.

WWPD says a 27-year-old man arrived on foot at the Shell gas station on East Isaacs Avenue at the same time as an unknown man drove into the station around 12:35 a.m.

The man who was walking argued with the driver over the way he was driving which led to the driver shooting him and driving away.

WWPD says the man who was shot was brought to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation has been taken up by Walla Walla Police Major Crimes Detectives.

WWPD asks that anyone with information regarding the shooting should call the non-emergency dispatch line at (509) 527-1960 to talk to a detective.