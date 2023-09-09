WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - In a press memo sent to NonStop Local by the West Richland Police Department, one person was hospitalized following domestic violence early Saturday morning.
At around 12:39 a.m., WRPD was sent to a house on the 6200 block of Desert View in West Richland with reports of domestic violence in a vehicle.
WRPD dispatch would then find that a victim in the dispute was being brought to a nearby hospital with injuries, where WRPD would discover the assault was done with a knife.
WRPD says the incident is contained between the two people that were in the dispute and that the incident is being investigated.
