WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - In a press memo sent to NonStop Local by the West Richland Police Department, one person was hospitalized following domestic violence early Saturday morning.

At around 12:39 a.m., WRPD was sent to a house on the 6200 block of Desert View in West Richland with reports of domestic violence in a vehicle.

+2 Kennewick fire crews responding to Zintel Canyon fire KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE 9:53 p.m. According to Kennewick Fire Department Fire Chief, Chad Michael. the Zintel Canyon Fire may have been human…

WRPD dispatch would then find that a victim in the dispute was being brought to a nearby hospital with injuries, where WRPD would discover the assault was done with a knife.

WRPD says the incident is contained between the two people that were in the dispute and that the incident is being investigated.