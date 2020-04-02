Coronavirus cleaning at UW

SEATTLE, WA - A study of 24 of the most critically ill patients with COVID-19, early on in the pandemic, indicated a high mortality rate, and a prolonged time on respirators for the patients who did survive the virus’ attack.

This study, published March 30 in the New England Journal of Medicine, saw a mortality rate of 50 percent. Most of the patients in the study spent an average of 10 days on a ventilator.  Usually, the average time a patient in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) spends on a ventilator ranges from 3 to 7 days.

“In this group, once patients required mechanical ventilation, no one came off within the first week, even younger patients in their 20s,” said Dr. Pavan Bhatraju, a pulmonary and critical care physician with the University of Washington School of Medicine and lead author of the study. All the patients were from the Seattle area.

 
 
 

