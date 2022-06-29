Earn your GED or diploma at YVC’s Ellensburg Learning Center

ELLENSBURG, WA - See the release below about the newly-reopened Ellensburg Learning Center
Yakima Valley College’s newly-reopened Ellensburg Learning Center supports individuals interested in earning their high school diploma or preparing to take the GED exam.
The Ellensburg Learning Center, located at 401 E. Mountain View Suite #2, is open this summer Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Do you want to improve your English speaking, reading, and writing skills? The Ellensburg Learning Center will offer English Language Acquisition (ELA) classes for adults with no or limited English skills during the evening starting in the fall.
YVC is now enrolling students in its adult education programs. Tuition is only $25 per quarter for GED courses and free for students ages 16-21 earning their high school diploma through YVC’s Step Up to College Program.
For more information call (509) 201 -1269 or email ccr@yvcc.edu.
