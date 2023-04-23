RICHLAND, Wash. – Local organizations came together yesterday to host an admission-free Earth Day event at the REACH Museum.
The event hosted by the Tri-Cities Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Sustainable Tri-Cities and Ben Franklin Transit featured several information booths, community organizations, live music, food trucks, and an electric vehicle show.
The goal was to educate people on environmental solutions and encourage them to work together to create a "happy planet" for future generations.
Live music performances included Chainsaw and the Fine Particulates, Wabi Sabi, and Amber & John, all showcasing different music genres that everyone could enjoy. Additionally, there were Tri-Talks science presentations, where speakers discussed topics related to science and sustainability.
A special feature of the event was the first annual Poetry Slam, sponsored by Urban Poets Society. Participants were asked to create original spoken word pieces based on this year’s theme, “Healthy People, Happy Planet.” The winner was awarded a $150 prize.
