YAKIMA, Wash.- Looking for a fun Earth Day activity? the City of Yakima is hosting its second annual Earth Day Fair on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kissel Park.
The Earth Day Fair is open to the public and will feature exhibits and vendors and an electric vehicle demonstration according to a Yakima press release.
The family-friendly fair is free and will also include speakers discussing composting, creating worm farms and how trees communicate with each other.
