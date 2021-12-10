Oregon- A series of earthquakes off Oregon's coast has left many wondering, 'could this be the big one?'
University of Washington's Pacific Northwest Seismology lab has detected dozens of earthquakes of magnitudes ranging form 3.4 to 5.8.
Renate Hartog, lab manager says the fault these earthquakes are coming from are too far to cause damage in the area.
She says, "The subduction zone is what could cause more damage."
Renate noted that on Dec. 7th, they have nearly one hundred earthquakes in that day alone.
They currently only have a seismograph on land so they can't really detect small earthquakes.
However, she mentioned that it's always important to be aware of your surroundings and in the case an earthquake were to take place, drop and take cover.
If you happen to be outdoors, walk or bike up a mountain or even inland.