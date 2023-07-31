WALLA WALLA, Wash.- East Birch Street will be closed in Walla Walla on August 2, 2023.

According to the City of Walla Walla Water Distribution Division, East Birch Street from South 2nd Avenue to South 1st Avenue, will be closed on August 2, 2023 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Drivers and pedestrians are advised to use extreme caution when navigating the area.

Detours will be in place.