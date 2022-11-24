YAKIMA, Wash.-
Yakima County Fire District 4/the East Valley Fire Department has been awarded the Local Heroes Grant by the Gesa Community Foundation.
Gesa's Local Heroes Grand Program provides funding to organizations that assist local heroes in Washington, including firefighters, healthcare workers, teachers, and veterans.
"Gesa is committed to serving the dedicated heroes our community relies on across Washington," said Don Miller, President an C.E.O. of Gesa.
The $4, 953 awarded to the East Valley Fire Department will be used to replace two old saws that are used in fire and rescue efforts.
"Partnering with local businesses through programs such as this give us the ability to replace necessary equipment that is aging out," said Dale Hille, Fire Chief, East Valley Fire.
