MOXEE, Wash. — An East Valley School District bus was involved in a car collision on October 13 while no children were inside, according to a press release from the district. The accident occurred on Charrone Road and Iler Road in Moxee around 4 p.m.
The bus driver was not hurt in the crash, but the other driver is being treated for serious injuries, according to the Moxee Police Department.
EVSD reports that early investigation does not show the bus driver at fault. MPD is still investigating, but currently believes that while the bus was headed west on Charron, the other car blew through the stop sign while headed north on Iler. The bus couldn’t stop before hitting the car, according to MPD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.