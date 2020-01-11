SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA- As of 8:30 AM on Saturday, eastbound lanes are closed due to vehicle spinouts blocking the roadway.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, more than a foot of additional snow is in the forecast.

Drivers are recommended to delay travel if possible. There is no current estimate for when the road will reopen.

Westbound lanes are open but chains are required for all vehicles that do not have All Wheel Drive.

Travelers should be prepared for lengthy delays and possible closures throughout the weekend.