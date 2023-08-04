KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE 5:43 p.m. According to Snoqualmie pass's twitter, both lanes have opened.
Traffic is still moving slowly and drivers should continue to expect delays.
5:37 p.m. According to Washington State Department of Transportation, traffic has been reduced to one lane on Eastbound I-90 near Easton.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Car crash with serious injury is causing traffic to back up on I-90 near Easton.
Traffic has been stopped between eastbound milepost 68 and 62.
It is unknown when the roadway will reopen according to Upper Kittitas County Firefighters and Paramedics.
