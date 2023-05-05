SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) has granted $18 million Community Wildfire Risk Reduction (CWRR) Grant to Oregon counties to improve wildfire resiliency.
“This grant will allow communities to create proactive, local solutions to lessen the impacts of wildfire,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said.
$18 million in funding will be split among 106 organizations throughout Oregon, including three in eastern Oregon.
Eastern Oregon organizations receiving grant funding
- Heppner Fire Department, $27,000
- Umatilla County, $50,000
- Pendleton Fire and Ambulance, $75,000
According to OSFM, funding was awarded based on:
- Impact in high wildfire-risk regions
- Communities with high social vulnerability
- Those in and around the built environment
- Providing defensible space and community resiliency
- Protecting people and communities
- Geographically diverse projects to ensure all areas of the state have the resources to improve community wildfire risk reduction and better prepare communities
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.