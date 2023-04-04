SALEM, Ore.- The State Fire Marshal (OSFM) has announced $25 million in funding for 76 firefighting agencies across Oregon, including four in eastern Oregon, as part of its Engine Program.
“This investment in the Oregon fire service is critical as the state modernizes equipment and increases firefighting capacity to respond to incidents in our communities,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said.
According to a press release from the OSFM selected fire service agencies will receive a Type 3, Type 6 or Water Tender truck.
Eastern Oregon firefighting agencies awarded:
- Type 3: Irrigon Rural Fire Protection District.
- Type 3: Umatilla County Fire District 1.
- Tender: Heppner Fire Department.
- Tender: Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District #7-405
The OSFM Engine Program is part of a multi-pronged approach to prepare, prevent, and respond to wildfires according to today's press release, with the goal to attack fires while they are small and keep them away from communities.
“Over the last three decades, more communities have been impacted by wildfire," said Ruiz-Temple. "This investment is a major step forward in achieving our mission to protect people, property, and the environment from fire and hazardous materials.”
