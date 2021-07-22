PENDLETON,OR- The Eastern Oregon Regional Airport has seen an increase in flights after financial struggles during the pandemic almost made the facilities cut jobs and maintenance.
The airport is owned and operated by the City of Pendleton and has projected that over 20,000 flights will descend and ascend from the airstrip by the end of 2021. The airport's director said that would be a 38% increase in air traffic since 2015.
The City of Pendleton Economic Development Director Steve Chrisman said the airport saw a decrease in commercial and private flights due to pandemic concerns, but now is using technological innovation and unmanned aircraft to make up for the losses. Chrisman said the new industry is adding billions of dollars in revenue.
“The goal of the City Council has been to make the airport an economic engine that would strengthen the local economy. There aren’t many a business’s in Pendleton that have not seen a benefit, either directly or indirectly, from this activity,” said Economic Development Director Steve Chrisman.