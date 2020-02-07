PENDLETON, WA - Several state routes in Eastern Oregon are impacted this morning due to high water.

Currently the following routes are closed:

I-84 EASTBOUND at Exit 188 at Stanfield

WESTBOUND at Exit 265 in La Grande

OR204 MP -1-35 (Weston-Elgin)

OR237 MP 0-10 (Island City-Cove)

OR11 MP 0-4.4 (Pendleton-OR331)

OR244 MP 35-47 (West of Hilgard/I-84)

OR204 and OR244 are also experiencing slide activity that is contributing to the high water events.

Other routes may be impacted by high water. Drive with extreme caution. Please check TripCheck.com for updates as conditions may change. Or call 511/ 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.