WASHINGTON STATE.- A new Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Regional Outreach Program created by the Justice Department will place an attorney dedicated to the program in the eastern district of Washington.

“This new program mobilizes the Justice Department’s resources to combat the crisis of Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons, which has shattered the lives of victims, their families, and entire Tribal communities.” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

The MMIP Regional Outreach Program will place 10 attorneys in five designated regions across the country encompassing the Northwest, Southwest, Great Plains, Great Lakes and Southeast according to the DOJ.

"The Tribal nations in the Eastern District of Washington frequently experience violent crime and domestic violence at rates that are higher than many other communities," U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref said.

According to a press release from the DOJ the attorneys and coordinators will assist in the investigation of unsolved MMIP cases and promote communication and coordination among federal, Tribal, local, and state law enforcement and non-governmental partners.