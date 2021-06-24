Eastern Washington fire protocol begins Friday the 25th

SPOKANE, WA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will restrict all campfires and other activities on department-managed lands in Eastern Washington beginning Friday, June 25 to help reduce the risk of fire on state wildlife and water access areas.
A drought advisory has been in effect for several weeks for many counties across the state. Weather forecasts predict that many areas across the state will experience temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit for multiple days in a row this weekend and next week.
Overall, the emergency order that imposes restrictions east of the Cascades prohibits:
- Fires or campfires, including those in fire rings. Personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum, or liquid petroleum gas are allowed.
- Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle.
- The discharge of firearms for target-shooting or other purposes by anyone not engaged in lawful hunting.
- Welding and operating chainsaws, including the use of an acetylene torch or other open flame.
- Operating a motor vehicle away from developed roads. Parking is permitted within designated parking areas, including developed campgrounds and trailheads; and in areas without vegetation that are within 10 feet of roadways.
All temporary restrictions will remain in effect until the risk of wildfire decreases. Any changes to these restrictions will be posted on the department's website at wdfw.wa.gov.