Eastern Washington in moderate fire danger rating

Eastern Washington - The fire danger for Eastern Washington has been bumped up a notch as of Friday.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources increased the fire danger from low to moderate for ten areas in Eastern Washington including: Chelan, Foothills, Lower Basin, Lower Yakima, Upper Basin and Upper Yakima.

Fire danger ratings are also no longer based by counties, instead they are now based on geographic areas that share similar fuels, climate, and topography.

The Pasco Fire Department says this is a sign that another flame and smoke filled wildfire season is upon us.