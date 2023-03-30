KENNEWICK, Wash.- 34-year-old Richard Jacobsen, who has been charged with the murder of Brandy Ebanez, has been transferred and booked into the Benton County Jail on Thursday afternoon, according to Benton County Prosecuting Attorney, Eric Eisinger.
Jacobsen was taken into custody in November when he was identified as a suspect in Ebanez's murder.
The 34-year-old Ebanez was found in the Columbia River on September 22 wrapped in plastic sheering and a comforter. An off-duty Kennewick Police Officer found the body and an autopsy suggested she was dead before being put in the river.
The autopsy found Ebanez with a broken neck, and she was between 16 and 20 weeks pregnant.
The FBI pinged Jacobsen's cell phone in Gresham, Oregon before he was arrested on a no-bail order.
Jacobsen was extradited out of Multnomah County Jail and now is confirmed to be in the Benton County Jail.
