TACOMA, Wash.-
The Washington State Department of Ecology has fined Clean Earth Specialty Waste Solutions, a Tacoma based company, $37,000 for allowing a storage container to leak corrosive waste.
According to a press release, the Department of Ecology found that in August of 2021 a metal galvanizing company in Seattle contracted with Clean Earth Specialty Waste Solutions of Tacoma, to manage dangerous waste for the business. According to Ecology after discovering the leaking container Clean Earth moved it across the street.
"Clean Earth knew the container was leaking when they moved it off the business' property and left it overnight, and they didn't take adequate action to stop the leak before transporting it on public roads," said Katrina Lassiter, Ecology Hazardous Waste and Toxins Reduction Program Manager.
The leaking container sat overnight and spilled a corrosive liquid similar to battery acid. The Ecology investigation determined that the leaking container was left in an area that was open to the public and near a homeless encampment.
Clean Earth then reportedly travelled down I-5 to its Tacoma facility where workers spotted the leak and reported it to Ecology.
"Clean Earth disputes the facts as set forth by the State; however, we will clarify these facts and work cooperatively with the agency to resolve any discrepancies," said Kris Iverson, Clean Earth Regional Operation Director.
Clean Earth has 30 days to appeal the fine to the Washington State Pollution Control Hearings Board.
