YAKIMA, Wash. - The Department of Ecology's enforcement order for the Yakima Training Center's water contamination was put out to ensure all information the U.S. Army gathers is shared with Ecology.
"For recently discovered PFAS, we wanted stronger state oversight to ensure that the cleanup and investigation is happening up to state and federal standards," said Ecology's Communications Manager, Emily Tasaka.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances were found in the drinking water for residents near the YTC in 2018 and 2019 when the Army and Ecology spent 18 months to work on a site cleanup order, which was never signed. Tasaka tells me the Army refused to sign the order, for an unknown reason.
"The army hasn't been sharing this data with us, so we can't, we don't know whose water is safe," said Tasaka. "We don't know who's been contaminated. We don't have that data. So, in order to address this problem, we need to know who's affected."
For years now, some residents of Selah have been living off of bottled water provided by the Army. Some resort to using community facilities for cleaning purposes.
There are residents in the area who have been told that their water is safe to consume despite high levels of PFAS in the system. This is because the Army operates with federal standards of 70 PFAS parts per trillion compared to Washington State's 9 parts per trillion levels.
Any information gathered by the Training Center has not been shared with the Department of Ecology, which is what Tasaka hopes the enforcement order will do.
"There are people in this gap between the state and the federal levels, who aren't getting bottled water," said Tasaka. "They don't know if their water is safe to drink and these people in that gap are really the people this enforcement order is trying to help."
For now, the Ecology Department has opened a public comment period for the community to add input on corrective action regarding the YTC
I reached out to the Yakima Training Center and the U.S. Army for a comment about the contamination but have not heard back yet. If and when a comment is available, information will be updated.
