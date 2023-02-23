YAKIMA, Wash.-
Contaminated drinking water around the Yakima Training Center has been an ongoing concern for nearby residents and on February 1 the state Department of Ecology issued a draft enforcement order, requiring the Army to address environmental hazards at the site.
The Department of Ecology is now asking residents who live near the Training Center to provide feedback on three documents that will guide the investigation and ongoing cleanup efforts.
Residents can provide feedback until March 22 online or by mail addressed to Kurt Walker, Site Manager. 150 W. Alder St. Union Gap, WA 98903.
- Enforcement Order: legally requires the Army to clean up the contamination.
- Permit establishing Ecology's regulatory framework: to oversee cleanup efforts.
- Public participation plan: outlines Ecology's efforts to keep nearby residents informed and involved in cleanup efforts.
