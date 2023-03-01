OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington Department of Ecology has identified several areas across the state to include in a new environmental justice initiative focused on reducing air pollution.
According to an Ecology press release the initiative seeks to reduce pollution from carbon monoxide, lead, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, particle pollution, and sulfur dioxide – substances collectively called “criteria” air pollutants that pose risks to human health and the environment.
“Building healthier communities in our state begins with identifying the people and places that face the highest levels of these pollutants today, and then expanding our air quality monitoring network in these areas," said Laura Watson, Ecology Director.
Ecology is required to identify areas where people are vulnerable to health and environmental inequities under the Climate Commitment Act of 2021. Under the law Ecology must expand air monitoring in these places and develop strategies to reduce the pollution according to Ecology's press release.
Ecology identified places to expand air monitoring:
- Ellensburg
- Everett
- George and West Grant County
- South King County
- Mattawa
- Moxee
- Northeast Puyallup
- North Seattle and Shoreline
- South Seattle
- Spokane and Spokane Valley
- South and East Tacoma
- Tri-Cities to Wallula
- Vancouver
- Wenatchee and East Wenatchee
- East Yakima
- Lower Yakima Valley
