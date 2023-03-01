YAKIMA, Wash.-
The Washington state Department of Ecology is providing an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the Agreed Order for cleanup at the DTG-Recycle cleanup site, located at 41 Rocky Top Road in Yakima.
DTG purchased the facility in 2019. Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) were detected in ambient air and in landfill gas at the facility in December 2021 and confirmed in July 2022. Benzene and naphthalene were detected in ambient air at the site according to Ecology.
An Agreed Order is a legal agreement outlining the expectations, process, and schedule for site cleanup. According to the Department of Ecology the Agreed Order requires DTG-Recycle to complete an investigation to address air and drinking water concerns and perform cleanup actions based on investigation results.
Ecology will hold an online public meeting at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Contact Tina Wilson with Ecology at 509-208-4383 for call-in options (audio only). The meeting can be joined here: https://bit.ly/AndersonLandfill
Comments should be submitted to Luke Lemond, Site Manager by March 30, 2023:
- Email: https://bit.ly/AndersonLandfill
- Mail: 1250 W. Alder Street, Union Gap, WA 98903
- Online: Comment form
After the public comment period ends on March 30 Ecology will review and respond to all comments.
DTG will submit a workplan to Ecology before beginning the investigation. All investigation and cleanup reports will be made available for public comment before becoming final according to Ecology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.