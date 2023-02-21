Ecology Youth Corps looking to hire over 70 local teens to clean streets

CENTRAL WASHINGTON — The Washington Department of Ecology (DOE) has announced it will hire up to 72 teenagers in the Central Washington area through its summer job program, the Ecology Youth Corps. The program has reportedly hired over 12,000 teenagers in the state since 1975.
Teens chosen for the program will work Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and earn $15.74 an hour. They will be assigned to one of six crews for a three-and-a-half week session, either from July 5 to July 27 or from July 31 to August 17, according to the DOE. The six regional crews include Ellensburg, Richland, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Goldendale and Yakima.
On average, these crews pick up over one million pounds of litter across 4,000 miles of roads per year, according to the DOE. From that litter, around 100,000 pounds is recycled each year.
Applications are due April 3. To apply, you must be between ages 14 and 17 as of July 5. Ask your school counselor for an application or apply online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.