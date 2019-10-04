MABTON, WA - After edibles were found at Artz Fox Elementary School on Thursday the Mabton School District is asking parents for help.

"Just yesterday we found some in the elementary school, it wasn't on a kid and we're trying to figure out where it came from and we kinda have some ideas, but really right now the bigger issue is that we found it and we know that it's a problem," said Castilleja.

Superintendent Joseph Castilleja says addressing this is not new.

However, this is the first time they have this issue at their elementary school.

"Going into this year we are starting to see the edible thing come up more than in the past," said Castilleja.

No students consumed the drug, but Castilleja says this is a wake up call.

"It's scary to think that something like this that is so easily not noticed, because it looks just like candy is coming into schools," said Castilleja.

It's because of that reason Castilleja needs help from parents when addressing this issue.

"If there were only one thing that we were able to do with this, it would be making the message clear to go home and talk to your kids, and we're having the same conversation here at school, that don't take candy from someone if you don't know what's in it, and if you see something say something," said Castilleja.

Castilleja did not go into details of where the drug was found, but he says all schools will address this issue with their students starting Monday.