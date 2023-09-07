KENNEWICK, Wash.-The Edison St. boat launch in Columbia Park will be temporarily closed on Saturday, September 9 from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. according to the City of Kennewick.
Those hoping to hit the river for some late summer fun will need to use a different boat launch as the Columbia Crossing Swim Event takes place.
The Columbia Crossing is a 1.5 mile swim across the river from Chiawana Park in Pasco to the Edison St. boat launch in Kennewick.
